The Auction is at Your House raises money for WQPT

WQPT, Quad Cities PBS, will hod the second iteration of its original fundraiser “The Auction is at Your House.”

The event is an on-air, on-line auction airing on WQPT on Jan. 27-28 from 8-10 p.m. Jan. 27-28, while bidding continues online here.

Items can be viewed before the on-air portion of the auction here. Bidders can sign up and bid by clicking on an item and a link will pop up. Instead of calling in and talking to a volunteer, people will bid using their phone so bidders can watch and bid in real time. Many items also are available to purchase outright with no bidding required.

Lora Adams, WQPT director of local content, said in a news release that Spike O’Dell provided three more paintings: Ringo’s drums, Whitey’s Ice Cream sundae and a Nashville musician. Other items include half a hog from the Clark family farm, a vacation with golf at Grand Geneva Resort, fine jewelry from InspireDesign and Expressions Jewelry. Steve Sinner also has provided a one-of-a-kind wooden vessel. The auction also includes an autographed guitar from Joe Bonamassa and an autographed football from the Chicago Bears by wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

WQPT General Manager Dawn Schmitt said “The Auction is at Your House takes the place of our gala. Once again, the pandemic made gathering in person problematic, but the on-air/on-line auction allows our viewers and others the opportunity to be a part of the fun and to support the station.”

Corporate sponsors for the auction include EATON and Quad City Bank and Trust. Supporting sponsors are JTM Concepts, Modern Woodmen of America and MetroNet, Inc.

WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.

