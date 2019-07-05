The Bend welcomes the blues

The sounds of blues are filling The Bend this weekend in East Moline.

The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is happening tonight and Saturday at Murphy Park.

It’s usually held in LeClaire Park in Davenport, but the park is badly damaged from flooding.

Organizers say the move hasn’t impacted ticket pre-sales all that much and say it’s shaping up to be a great weekend for all.

“It’s really nice, there’s new sod out there,” said John Resch, Mississippi Valley Blues Society president. unfortunately it’s a little soggy because of all the rain, but it’s a really beautiful part and we’re exicted to be here.”

A few reminders:

Bring lawn chairs.

No coolers are allowed.

Tickets are $20 tonight, $30 Saturday or $45 both days.

Children 14 and under are free.

Gates open at Noon on Saturday.

Check out The Bend at www.thebendqc.com