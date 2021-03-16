The Bettendorf Police Department is expanding as the city continues to grow

An expansion of the Bettendorf Police Department gets more attention.

The police chief says it’s because of the city’s population increasing not because of a rise in crime.

There has been an explosion of growth in the city and the police department wants to make sure it has enough manpower to continue protecting the city.

Jordan Hanson grew up seeing his hometown expand into the city it is now.

“Davenport, Bettendorf and the Quad Cities as a whole has really gotten huge in the last decade or so,” said Hanson.

According to the United State Census, Bettendorf has 36,534 residents as of 2019.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the department is currently accepting applications to hire new officers to the department

“We have definitely grown and have come a long way since the 31 years that I’ve been here it’s time to expand the police department,” said Kimball.

There are currently 45 sworn officers, the city council approved to add 3 new officers and they are currently looking to add 3 more officers in 20-22

“We have been at the same authorized man power now for about 30 years so we’re looking to increase public safety here in Bettendorf,” said Kimball. “The Bettendorf City Council has given authorization to increase the number of officers by 3.”

Chief Kimball said they adding more man power because of how fast the community is growing not because of crime rate.

“Our city countinues to grow at a pretty fast pace and a community and population our size we’re to a point where we need more officers on the streets,” said Kimball.

Hanson has seen Bettendorf grow in front of him.

“With the new bridge construction and everything that’s going on and kinda seeing the expansion up by the plex and everything cause that’s where my family lives,” said Hanson.

He’s now a father of two and is glad to know that the police department is doing their part to continue keeping the community safe.

“I’ve always felt pretty safe here in Bettendorf but as the community grows I’m sure there’s a need for more officiers to keep the entire area safe I mean I have kids of my own personally that makes me feel pretty good,” said Hanson.

The Bettendorf Police Department will be accepting applications until March 26th.