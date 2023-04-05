One of the businesses that got hit by the Colona tornado was The Cage, used for softball practice.

Tressa Starkweather, who assists with batting lessons there, says they finished remodeling the building three weeks ago.

”You know, it’s not even the material things that are lost, it is the memories, it’s the value that the building holds,” Starkweather said. “It wasn’t just a batting cage or it just wasn’t a race car shop it was a second home for a ton of different families. … How we move forward from here, we’re not exactly sure, but we you know we find a new building, we keep pushing forward from there, I guess”

Starkweather thanked everyone who came out to help them after the storm.