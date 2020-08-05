The Captain’s Table to open back up August 14th

The Captain’s Table in Moline is set to reopen its doors August 14th. It has been two and a half years since a fire destroyed the restaurant and it has taken all this time to rebuild.

The fire burned down the restaurant in January of 2018. It was just a small fire, but due to cold temperatures the fire department had trouble putting the flames out.

“Everything was freezing just as soon as it was coming out. Fire trucks were frozen to the ground due to all the water so you know, just a small fire that caught and just put us under water.”

They originally planned to reopen at the beginning of July, but the Coronavirus Pandemic pushed everything back. Assistant GM Josh Osterberg says the extra time has allowed them to get even more prepared to reopen. They have completely remodeled the inside and outside, plus they have made some major changes around the restaurant.

“We’ve revamped the menu quite a bit. There’s a lot of items that are more reasonably priced so anybody and everybody can come through.” Said Osterberg. “We’ve taken a lot of the fencing down so it doesn’t look like it’s a gated off place. We want everybody to know they’re more than welcome to join us.”

One feature that will return is the fantastic view of the Mississippi River.

“There is not a single seat in this house that you can’t get a river view. The view at say seven o’clock when that sunset is going down is some of the prettiest I’ve seen along any coast.”

They will also be catering to people who want to stop by while they are out on the river boating.

“We do now have a 10 boat dock that is for transit which means that anyone who wants to swing on in and wants to grab a lunch on a Saturday afternoon, we’ve got space for them and it doesn’t cost them any money whatsoever. They can come in and get dinner. “

The restaurant will use a call ahead system for customers right now. Osterberg recommends calling no more than two hours ahead to be put on the list.