The city of Rock Island could team up with a private company that would take over the city’s water service and water treatment facility.

Illinois American Water is giving a presentation during the city council meeting.

The goal is for city council members to listen and learn about the advantages and disadvantages about having a private company take over.

Rock Island city manager Randy Tweet says the company reached out to the city about a year ago.

“The city hasn’t put out any information on this yet because there is no information for us to put out we’re just in the information gathering stage,” said Tweet.

Russell Thomas has worked for the city for 35 years, he’s close to retirement but is worried about others.

“For employees it’s going to hurt us, they say they’ll keep us, we’ll lose our pension, our health insurance that we have here but some people would be able to go to other cities and pick up where they left off here,” said Thomas.

Tweet says the city is not close to making a decision just studying the option and customers shouldn’t worry about their water.

“There’s no concern with our current system either we provide great water for the citizens of Rock Island and we’ll continue to do so there’s no deficiency we’re looking to solve,” said Tweet.