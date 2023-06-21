The Davenport is fully dismantled, now cleanup begins.

According to an email from Sarah Ott,Chief Strategy Officer with the City of Davenport, The Davenport building has been completely dismantled. Cleanup at the site is expected to take several weeks to complete. Drivers in the area should expect an increase in vehicle traffic in and around the site, including exiting at Fourth and Harrison Streets as debris is removed.

The building collapsed on May 28, killing three people and leaving others homeless and without their possessions. Several lawsuits have been filed against the City of Davenport, Andrew Wold (the building’s owner) and other entities in response, alleging negligence in maintaining the building and warning residents of the dangers of falling building materials.