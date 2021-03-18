The DeWitt Referral Center is raising money to build a new center

A non-profit that helps people in Dewitt wants to build a new center.



The DeWitt Referral Center has been around for almost 50 years providing food, crisis assistance as well as a thrift shop.

It’s raising money to build a new center because the non-profit has grown.

Right now managers are thousands of dollars away from their goal.

Michelle Ehlinger is the executive director at the DeWitt Referral Center.

It’s a big change from 29 years ago when she went to the center asking for help

“I needed help with some food and my utility bill,” said Ehlinger.



Michelle didn’t want to ask for help at first, but knew she needed it.

“I was at one of my lowest point in my life,” said Ehlinger.

She says she was made to feel comfortable about asking for help.



Larry Fuglsang is the board of directors president says the need continues to grow.



That’s why the organization is raising money to build a new center.

“It’s gotten to a point to where we just can’t function, we don’t have enough room for inventory and the building is in need of repair,” said Fuglsang.

The nonprofit already bought land for the new building, plans call for it to have a laundry room, a cooler, a freezer and two offices.

“Gradually the campaign picked up and as I speak right now we’re like $60,000 away from our goal and our goal was $995,000,” said Fuglsang.

He says every little bit helps when it comes to reaching the goal.

“Everybody’s been involved from nickels and dimes in a jar that were brought here as a donation to a large donation,” said Fuglsang.

If all goes well, he plan is to break ground this spring.