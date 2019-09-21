The dream wedding for Jami and Reed

The love story of Reed and Jami Wisely started more than two years ago.

Jami (nee Staley) met Reed as she was starting a new job. She was her former boss.

Their friendship quickly blossomed and within a year they were engaged.

Shortly after popping the question their world turned upside down but it made their love and motivation to the big day grow that much strong, and finally, their moment is here.

“It’s going to be nice to be surrounded by people who I love and who love me and Reed. It’s going to be a good day,” said bride Jami Wisely.

While most weddings are about the vows, the rings and the first kiss, the ceremony of Jami and Reed is about how it all starts.

Groom Reed Wisely said, “Sometimes I dream about it. I know she’s been dreaming about it.”

No more worrying about invitations, floral arrangements or the dress.

Jami said, “I have this big beautiful dress and you can’t be sitting in it. I knew I had to get up and I had to walk, so I was going to do anything I could to make that happen.”

On Friday’s wedding day of Jami and Reed, that’s what happens.

“I’m probably going to be crying when I see her walk down,” said Reed.

Jami said, “Didn’t necessarily always think I was going to be able to walk down the aisle but I’m walking now.”

Before a room of family, friends, doctors and physical therapist, Jami shows what is truly the best gift for these two starting a life together with a walk down the aisle.

“A lot of friends, family, even some old physical therapists have not even seen me walk yet. My first physical therapist from back in Peoria, when I first got into my accident only saw me in a hospital bed and they haven’t seen me walk in person yet, so they’re going to be there to see that,” said Jami. “I’ve got aunts and uncles and stuff, they’re coming. They saw me when I was back in my wheelchair. They haven’t seen me walking. It’s going to be really awesome to show everyone how hard I’ve worked and show them where I am now.”

It’s been nearly a year and a half since Cinco de Mayo 2018 when Jami went on a motorcycle ride with her mom and friend.

She made all the right decisions but someone else didn’t.

Jami “I wasn’t drinking that night, somebody else was and she affected my life forever and nothing happened to her. Not that I wish any will harm on anybody. That happened to me and that wasn’t my choice. ”

Both her legs broken, among the many other injuries and three major surgeries so far.

Jami said, “I have major arthritis and a lot of pain in my leg whenever I walk and sit, so the next step is a total knee replacement.”

By her side, through the good days and bad, family, friends, physical therapists and fiance.

Jami said, “He a big motivator. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. He’s helped me when I’m angry and helped me get that. He’s helped remind me it’s okay to be angry but to help bring to make to being happy again. He’s helped whenever I’m sad and crying. I just can’t do this anymore. He helps remind me that I can, so I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Reed said, “It’s just amazing. I want to express it in words but it’s kind of hard for me to express that.”

A wheelchair to a walker, a crutch and now on her two feet, it’s taught Jami a lot and it still isn’t easy.

“The day itself, surprisingly, wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. I actually went down where my accident was and took a few pictures with my helmet and said yes I made it. I was on my two legs,” said Jami of the one-year anniversary.

“After that is when it started getting a little harder. I work at night, so when I was driving at night, all of the sudden I would kind of start panicking. I started having a lot of PTSD. It didn’t start until about a year later. I would have to pull over on the side of the road and call my fiance and say I don’t feel like I’m going to make it home tonight. For some reason, don’t feel like I’m going to make it home. He’s like you’re going to be fine, take a deep breath. Take it easy, stop. You don’t have to rush, and I made it home,” she said.

And it’s come with new challenges.

“Recently I’ve had a lot of people coming up to me and approaching me about my leg, which I have no problem with. I have no problem speaking about it,” said Jami. “But a few people have been kind of rude about it, you know, like what’s wrong with you.”

“I just want to let everyone know, you never know what somebody is going through. Always just be kind. Like, I don’t like to think something is wrong with me. I don’t like to think that,” Jami said. “Sometimes, very frequently, I forget I’m even crippled. You can even ask my fiance. I will get up and leave my house without my crutch and forget. Go I’m forgetting something. I completely forget my crutch. Always be kind. That’s all. That’s all. You never know what somebody is going through.”

However, that’s not the focus of this day, her day.

“Just get out and enjoy my time,” said Jami.

With a life ahead of them, they depart in merry matrimony knowing they can look to each other for a crutch.

Reed said, “Keep pushing and moving forward, and showing how truly strong she is.”

Jami will have another surgery in January but in the meantime plans to enjoy newlywed life.

She and Reed have a honeymoon planned to Italy and just moved into a home with their four cats.

She’s also back to work.

One of her long-term goals is to go on to work as a physical therapist because of how they’ve help heal and motivate her.