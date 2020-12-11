The Durant Fire Department is having a prime rib dinner fundraiser on Saturday

Every year the department hosts a carnival which usually brings in about $10,000 to $15,000, but due to COVID they’ll be having a drive-thru fundraiser this year.



All of the money raised goes back to the fire department which is run by all volunteers.



“All that money we use for buying equipment keeping the trucks up to date and just getting what we need to keep everyone safe with our protective equipment,” said Jared Semsch, Durant Fire Department Chief.



The cost per plate is $15.



The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Durant Fire Department.