The Fall 2020 Student Hunger Drive postponed

With the uncertainty of what school will be like in the fall, the River Bend Foodbank announced that the annual Student Hunger Drive has been postponed for Fall 2020.

Normally, this is the time the food bank and school officials start to prepare for the food drive.

“No one knows whether students will be back in school, or even what the world will look like, come this fall,” said Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank. “Even if students were back in school, they will have a lot of catching up to do from the time they have missed this spring. We felt it best for all involved to commit to postponing at this time.”

The River Bend Foodbank is considering holding the food drive early next year, between winter and spring breaks, but they want to get feedback from participating schools before making a final decision.

“We did consider that the Student Hunger Drive is such a part of our community tradition that it would help things feel like they were getting back to normal,” said Miller. “We hope as we turn the calendar to 2021 that the Hunger Drive can be a rallying point for the communities we serve.”

With the postponement of the food drive, the River Bend Foodbank is concerned with the loss of donations. People willing to help can continue to make contributions on the River Bend FoodBank website.