The family of a one-year-old with medical complications struggles to get her to Iowa City hospitals during last week’s snowstorm

Stella Wolfe is only one-year-old and had the fight of her life this past week. Stella had a severe C-diff infection, which is an infection of the intestines. Matters only got worse for Stella as the C-diff infection led to a prolapsed rectum. Stella had to be taken to the hospital, but due to the snowstorm, an ambulance couldn’t get Stella to Iowa City. It took two tries until Stella was able to get to Iowa City. Stella is now at home recovering, but there are still a lot of medical bills to be paid and that’s when the community stepped in. Mayne Street Pub N Grub is hosting a pool tournament this Saturday at 2 PM to raise money for the family. You can also donate through this GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/2bf261d5