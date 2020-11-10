The family of a young boy beaten and burned in Davenport continues to wait for further action

The family of a young boy beaten and burned in Davenport is speaking to Local 4 News.



We first brought you the story of Jayden Solorozano in late August.



His family says the incident happened while in the care of his mother’s now ex-boyfriend.



Ariana Solorzano is Jayden’s mom and said he was in critical condition for several days at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.



The Davenport Police Department told Local 4 News that right now investigators are working with the County Attorney’s Office.



Charges are being reviewed and if they are approved by the County Attorney’s Office then charges will be filed.



Ariana said her 9-month-old boy is still recovering from his injuries and has to wear a beanie to help protect the burns on his head.



“It’s hard to see that it’s taken so long when you just want justice for your baby so bad,” said Solorzano.



Ariana said that every 3 weeks he has to go to the doctor to get a follow up on his burns.