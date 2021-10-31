The family of a man found dead behind Moline City Hall gathered today to remember the 22-year-old three years after his death.

The family of Corey Harrell Jr. had a balloon release Sunday morning to remember him.

Earlier this week, the Moline Police Department named three persons of interest: Alonzo Cole, Thomas Elijah-Hughes and Preston Orr, all from Rock Island County.

Santino Giminez said his family wants the community to understand their pain.

“Just think of it … if it was your family member, your loved one … you would want answers and, you know, what was done was wrong,” said Giminez. “There’s a son growing up without a father right now because of this injustice, so we’ve been saying we want justice for Corey.”

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible for the death of Corey Harrell Jr.

