The family of Corey Harrell Jr. had a balloon release Sunday morning to remember him

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The family of a man found dead behind Moline City Hall gathered today to remember the 22-year-old three years after his death.

The family of Corey Harrell Jr. had a balloon release Sunday morning to remember him.

Earlier this week, the Moline Police Department named three persons of interest: Alonzo Cole, Thomas Elijah-Hughes and Preston Orr, all from Rock Island County.

Santino Giminez said his family wants the community to understand their pain.

“Just think of it … if it was your family member, your loved one … you would want answers and, you know, what was done was wrong,” said Giminez. “There’s a son growing up without a father right now because of this injustice, so we’ve been saying we want justice for Corey.”

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible for the death of Corey Harrell Jr.

RELATED CONTENT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories