The Figge Presents: Art of Japan Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What do you know about Japanese art? Classic wood block prints? Vibrant pop art? Anime? The Bettendorf Public Library invites you to explore the subject at The Figge Presents: Art of Japan.

Join Figge educator Kelsey Vandercoy for an in-person talk all about Japanese art. Kelsey will give a brief presentation, followed by a hands-on activity. Japanese art pieces from the Figge’s outreach collection of objects will be available to allow attendees a close-up, physical experience with the art.

Part of the 2021 Global Gathering World Tour program, The Figge Presents: Art of Japan is Thursday, October 14, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

For more information, click here.

(Photo courtesy of Bettendorf Public Library)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories