The Frances Banta Waggoner Library in DeWitt is in the process of a nearly 6 million dollar upgrade.



Grants and private donations make the library expansion possible. Work is being done on the back of the building to make it larger.

The library director Jillian Aschliman said the expansion will triple in size of the library to 21,000 sq ft.



“We did the a study that showed we weren’t meeting the needs of our community we not only serve the city of DeWitt we actually serve the larger Clinton County rural communities as well so our service area for library services is about 12,000 people verses 5200 that live here in DeWitt,” said Aschliman.



It took some time to start working on the expansion due to the area of the land.



“Move all the utilities that ran through here cause there was an alley here and an old building, move the gas, power, phone, internet, cable so moving all that took quit some time,” said Ryan Gamble, Site Superintendent. “Right now we’re in the sheet rock phase and taping and we should be painting next week.”



The plan includes new resources for kids and adults.



“The kids area will have be the biggest part of the expansion which we’re really excited about we’ll have our own story time room a play area,” said Aschliman.

Carol Dohrman says she goes to the library weekly and is excited about the expansion.

“I only live two blocks away I can see the library from home, I see people here all the time,” said Dohrman. “I am excited to learn new things so I think that’s what it will be about.”

The expanded library’s grand opening is scheduled for fall.