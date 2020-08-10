The Freight House in Davenport has a new look outside.



A composite deck and nautical- themed railing was installed and on Sunday is became open to the public after the ribbon cutting, decorative lighting was also added.



The $300,000 project expands seating capacity at Front Street Brewery and offers a nicer area for the farmers market.



“A lot of people out here sitting, enjoying because it’s outside and we have space and still enjoy our river,” said Mike Matson, Davenport Mayor.



It took a year for the project to be completed.