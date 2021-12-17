The future is now: Hy-Vee offers talking prescription labels in 26 languages

Hy-Vee announced its pharmacies will now offer talking prescription labels in 26 languages to assist visually- and print-impaired patients

The talking prescription labels are free to Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients and available through Hy-Vee’s partnership with En-Vision America. The labels are available at more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.



The following is from a press release from Hy-Vee:

Using En-Vision America’s ScripTalk product, Hy-Vee pharmacists are able to program and place a small electronic tag on the prescription package, typically located on the bottom of the bottle. The tag contains all of the prescription label information. By scanning the label with either a ScripTalk reader (provided to each patient at no cost) or the free ScripTalk mobile app, patients can have all of their information read aloud. This information includes drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings, pharmacy information, doctor’s name, prescription number, date and more. ScripTalk can assist patients with low vision, blindness, dyslexia or other reading disabilities.

In addition to English, the talking prescription labels can be translated to 25 other languages upon request. Patients who request this option will receive large-print dual-language prescription labels that feature a high contrast font in English, as well as a translation from one of the 25 other languages. These labels can also be read aloud in the selected language via the free ScripTalk reader or free ScripTalk mobile app.

“We are on a mission to make health care services more accessible for our patients,” Kristin Williams, executive vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee, said. “Through our partnership with En-Vision America, we now offer a solution to help improve the health outcomes for our visually- and print-impaired patients, along with our non-English speaking patients who often face language barriers to health care.”

Here is a list of anguages available via ScripTalk talking prescription labels at Hy-Vee:

Amharic

Arabic

Bengali

Burmese

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

English

Farsi

French

German

Greek

Haitian Creole

Hindi

Italian

Korean

Nepali

Pashtu

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Somali

Spanish

Swahili

Tagalog

Vietnamese

Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients should contact their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy to enroll in ScripTalk’s talking prescription labels program.