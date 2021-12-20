The Gatlin Brothers to perform at Rhythm City Casino on Feb. 18, 2022

The Gatlin Brothers will perform at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center (7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport) on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25, $30 and $40 plus taxes and additional fees (fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the other section.

Consisting of Larry, Steve, and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, according to a Monday release.

That includes a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year. The Brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums and 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards.

Larry ranks 4th as a solo writer with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard Hits, the bio says. His massive song catalog has been recorded by a Who’s Who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters of all time.



For more than 62 years now, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy, the American Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, Love Boat, the Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, the Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, the Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on ABC – “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”

Hotel packages are available by calling 844-852-4FUN. Packages include a one night stay in a Deluxe King or Double Queen room, two tickets to the show and a $50 food credit. There are a limited number of hotel packages available.