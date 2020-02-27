The Grandview Avenue Corridor Project in Muscatine will be delayed by a year

A construction project expected to start this year in Muscatine will now be delayed by a year.



The Grandview Avenue Corridor Project is suppose to improve safety for one of the busiest streets in the city.



Brian Stineman is the Public Works Director and he says it’s estimated that about 6,000 cars drive through Grandview Avenue and he said this project is meant to help with traffic and it pedestrian friendly.



“Add side walk on both sides of the street, so we’ll have pedestrian access, to make it a more walk able, slow the traffic down be more pedestrian friendly, more bicycle friendly , hopefully more friendly for the residents and better for the business industry hopefully it’s spur development in that area and be positive for that part of town,” said Stineman.



The Grandview Avenue Corridor Project was approved by the Muscatine City Council, and the two-year project will cost about $4-million.



People who work in that area like this project because they say it’ll keep residents safe.

“That’s great, it’s great for the community and it’s great for everyone around,” said Jessica DeFrieze. “This is a high traffic area I feel there are a lot of people going pretty fast it could be dangerous.”

Stineman says their goal is to make sure the improvements are beneficial to businesses and residents.

“We hope it doesn’t affect them at all because they will be able to stay open, they will have access to their businesses it may cause some stress because it’s going to be more difficult there’s no denying it with this construction,” said Stineman. “By postponing this for a little bit of time its going to help everyone out allow us to create a better project at the end.”

The project is expected to start in 2021, their goal is to get bid offers in January or February of 2021.