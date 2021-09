Hard to believe its been nearly 20 years since 9/11.

A tragic day, in which thousands of lives were lost and changed the course of American history.

A theater right here in the Quad Cities is putting on a show this weekend to help remember the day and honor those lives lost.

Jim Harris with the Black Box Theatre joined Local 4 News at 4 to talk about their new play, “The Guys.”

You can buy tickets for “The Guys” by clicking here.