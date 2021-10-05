The Harlem Globetrotters to return to TaxSlayer Center on New Year’s Day

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new Spread Game Tour to the TaxSlayer Center on Jan. 1, 2022.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters will return to the TaxSlayer Center, Moline on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 as part of their newly reimagined Spread Game tour of over 200 cities in 2021-2022 starting on Dec. 26, 2021.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show, according to a team release Tuesday. “Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. “

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show, the release said. The Globetrotters had been been last scheduled to play in Moline March 22, 2020, which got postponed with the Covid pandemic.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences, the team release said.

“The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today,” it says.

