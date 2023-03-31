Rock Island city leaders look to make some changes to Sunset Marina.

The city intends to use a federal grant and some money from the American Rescue Plan to work on the marina itself.

There’s a larger proposal to develop the area around the marina.

The city council met on Monday and apporved several new potential developments. Their goal is to turn this place into a destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

“It’s a very underutilized park, in my opinion,” 2nd Ward Alderman Randy Hurt said.

Hurt wants to see that change. The city is already using a FEMA grant and ARP money on the marina — it would mean fewer slips, but a more modern facility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

That’s just step one.

“We’ve had the parkland down here for a number of years, and we’re exploring the idea of installing a campground,” Director of Rock Island Parks and Recreation John Gripp said. “The idea is to make Sunset more of a destination like it was many years ago.”

Kayak rentals, paddleboats, cabins, restaurants and so much more.

“We feel that combination of putting a campground in with conjunction of the potential marina rehabilitation that’s to take place make it a destination spot in Rock Island for those people that may want to enjoy the water but don’t own boats or just like the outdoors in general,” Hurt said.

Sunset Marina is owned by the city of Rock Island. They are looking for additional revenue sources to sustain this project.

“It’s important that we do our homework, do a feasibility study to make sure whatever is placed in here is right-sized and will generate the revenue needed to help offset the expenses of the park and the marina together,” Gripp said.

We will keep you posted as developments take place.