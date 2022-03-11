Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. Sunday, and the Muscatine Fire Department is making sure residents do more than just move their clocks up one hour.

They remind residents that it’s also a good time to test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, change the batteries and remind family and friends to do the same.

“The bi-annual changing of time is the perfect opportunity to make sure that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are up to date and in working order,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman.

Those who don’t have both of these detectors are encouraged to purchase and install them.

“Worn out or missing batteries are the most commonly cited reason for non-working smoke alarms, but changing smoke alarm batteries at least once a year, testing those alarms and reminding others to do the same is the simplest and most effective way to reduce injury or death from fire,” a news release says.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) also recommends replacing smoke alarms in homes every 10 years, and those that actually speak warnings are more effective in saving lives than those alarms that just beep.

“Studies have shown that children, especially, will sleep through an alarm that beeps because it sounds a lot like an alarm clock,” said Hartman. “The alarms that actually speak to you have been shown to greatly increase a person’s ability to escape a fire.”

The fire department also recommends photoelectric alarms with a 10-year lithium battery and marking the date of installation on the detectors.

“These detectors do not last forever,” said Hartman. “It is important that you check the date on the detectors and replace those that are seven years old or more.”

According to the IAFC, modern homes contain a large quantity of synthetic furnishings, which ignite and burn faster than natural materials such as wood and cotton.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) conducted full scale fire tests and concluded that escape time in flaming fires can be as little as three minutes, as compared to 17 minutes in tests conducted in the 1970s, a news release says.

An IAFC position paper says early smoke detection and alarm notification is needed so occupants can escape before conditions become untenable.

It goes on to say interconnecting smoke alarms allow for faster notification of occupants in areas remote from where initial ignition occurs in the home.

“Because working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety, the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) supports any and all efforts to reinforce the importance of working batteries,” a news release says. “However, today’s smoke alarms are not all designed the same, making battery messaging more nuanced.”

Here are a few tips to make sure all smoke alarms have working batteries, accounting for the multiple types of smoke alarms on the market and their varying battery requirements:

Smoke alarms with nonreplaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.

When replacing a battery, follow the manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.

Carbon monoxide detectors are required in Iowa homes, apartment buildings and new construction projects. According to the IAFC, they should be replaced every seven to eight years.

“Basically, every residence that has a fuel-fired heater or appliance, fireplace or attached garage will be required to have CO detectors,” said Hartman.

More information about carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

Here’s more information about carbon monoxide and smoke detectors provided by the City of Muscatine:

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that is harmful when breathed because it displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen.

Carbon monoxide poisoning (breathing in large amounts of CO) can cause serious tissue damage, loss of consciousness or suffocation in minutes without any warning.