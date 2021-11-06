The latest scoop on a new ice cream shop

A new ice cream shop is bringing a lot of business to Delmar, Iowa.

On Saturday, the Ice Cream Derby wrapped up its second week of being open.

Local 4 News first brought you this story in August, when the store was in the process of being built.

The shop serves ice cream and lunch food to the community.

Owner Scott Derby says it has become the center of attention in town, and he’s grateful for all the support.

“It’s inspiring how the community’s come together and how many people just come in and support the store,” said Derby. “It has changed things here, and it has made a big impact.”

The Ice Cream Derby is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.