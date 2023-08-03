Bethany for Children & Families has an exhibit that allows viewers to experience the reality of child abuse.

The Lisa Project is a multi-sensory exhibit experience that lets visitors see, hear and experience the reality of the world of child abuse. The exhibit uses audio narration from a child’s point of view to guide visitors room by room through scenarios depicting abuse.

The exhibit takes place on Tuesday, August 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bethany for Children & Families’ headquarters at 1701 River Drive, Suite 100 in Moline. Each showing takes about 10 minutes from start to finish and will be shown continuously throughout the day. The public is invited to attend, but the exhibit is rated PG-13 and not recommended for children under age 15.

For more information on The Lisa Project, click here. For more information on Bethany for Children & Families, click here.