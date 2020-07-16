The love of tractors: John Deere holds ‘Touch a Tractor’ event by delivering gift bags to special needs kids 

Iowa and Illinois are known for agriculture.

Tractors are a big part of that.

Farmers aren’t the only tractor fans.

John Deere usually partners with several agencies this time of year for its annual “Touch a Tractor” event.

It gives special needs kids an opportunity to tour the facility for different activities and look at the different types of tractors.

The pandemic changed those plans this year. Now, John Deere is doing “Touch a Tractor” in a bag.

It brings the crafts and gifts to agencies, and to the kids’ homes.

“We’re bringing the bags and goodies to them so that they can have a little bit of John Deere at their home,” says Kris Voyna, John Deere HR Project Manager.

Ari Collins was one of the recipients.

“Yeah, I like the toy, yeah,” says Collins.

For Ari’s mother Xixuan Collins, she says it means a lot to see the smile on her son’s face.

“I just so appreciate that because he loves John Deere, and with the pandemic, he wasn’t able to go to the pavilion. We used to go there almost every week, and now, we’re not able to go. To be able to have this, we’re really excited, and we really appreciate it,” she says.

Voyna says, “It’s incredible to see the kids come in. Well, in this case, come to their doors and hopefully see them light up as they get their goodies. I know, as a special needs parent, it’s hard sometimes to bring normalcy to their lives, and this is one way we can contribute to that.”

John Deere gave out bags to 55 families and kids.