Join the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department for a (rescheduled) free Movie in the Park this Friday, August 19. Grab the family, lawn chairs or blankets and some snacks and head to Browning Park, 15th Street and 22nd Avenue in Moline, and enjoy “The Mighty Ducks.” Showtime is at dusk, or about 8:15 p.m. and the movie’s runtime is 1 hour, 43 minutes. Start time is subject to change. Rain or windy conditions will be cause for cancellation and a notice will be posted on the department’s Facebook page in the event of cancellation.