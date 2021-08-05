The Mississippi Valley Fair is seeing employee shortage

Recent studies show one of the reasons people are opting not to work is increased unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Restaurants are some of the businesses suffering with an employee shortage and so are vendors at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

People have been waiting over a year to enjoy rides at the fair, but this year it may take them a bit longer to get on them due to employee shortage at the fair.

Local 4 News talked with workers who say they’re making sure things run smoothly.

Elizabeth Ramirez has worked at the fair for most of her life, following in her father’s foot steps.

“Shortage basically mostly on the rides we just don’t have enough people to help us out tear it down, set it up and then also help us run them for big shows like this,” said Ramirez.

This year she’s seen the employee shortage first hand.

Worker’s still take the same amount of breaks but now they’re shorter.