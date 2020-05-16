The Mississippi Valley Fair is still on–For now

The Mississippi Valley Fair is still on, according to their general manager.

It’s scheduled for August 4th through the 9th. It’s unclear what restrictions in Iowa will look like by the time that date comes around. But if social distancing keeps them from getting to hold their concerts, it could force them to cancel the fair entirely.

“For the concerts and stuff to keep them six feet apart it’s almost impossible,” Shawn Loter, general manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds said. “So if that’s the case then I highly doubt that we’d have the fair because it’d be so hard to keep everybody at a six foot distance.”

So far none of the planned music acts have canceled their appearance at the fair.