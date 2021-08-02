The Mississippi Valley Fair starts tomorrow in Davenport

Gates open tomorrow at the Mississippi Valley Fair for the first time in two years.



Organizers recommend showing up early because more security measures will be in place this year, that’s to make it a safer experience.



Organizers say preparations for the fair started on Friday.



They’ve been working hard over the weekend to get the fairgrounds ready for the Quad Cities to enjoy the fun.



There will be extra sanitation stations and masks will be provided for guests as well.



General Manager Shawn Loter says this year’s concert lineup is bringing in crowds from different states.

“Myself we fill up two hotels in town just myself and then plus everyone else that comes in town, actually this year with a lot of the concerts we have a lot of people buying out of state tickets so definitely fill the hotels here in town,” said Loter.



Tomorrow’s concert series kicks off with country music star Jason Aldean.