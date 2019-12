Do you own one of the most popular cars in the Quad Cities? A new study by iSeeCars.com reveals the top selling new and used vehicles by Quad Citizens

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 tops the list for new vehicles, followed by the Ford F-150. The Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and GMC Sierra 1500 round out the top five.

While with used cars, the Ford F-150 is the most popular. The rest of the top five include the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford Escape and Ford Fusion.