The Muscatine Salvation Army is in need of donations

Muscatine’s Salvation Army got to work last June when it opened its doors to that community.



Now they need your help to continue helping those in need. They are seeing the number of people who need help during these time starting to grow.



Lieutenant Gregoy Bock said that due to the high demand they are in need of “staple foods” such as pasta, pasta sauce and tune.



“We’re here we have the stuff to continue on it’s getting low we need those donations but if you need us lean on us because we’re here for you,” said Lt. Bock. “The reality is that what’s in this room will most likely be gone by next week.”

They have a mobile food pantry and they also offer hot meals on certain days.

“We’re feeding anywhere upward 250 people every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Lt. Bock.

The Salvation Army is asking for people to also donate any money they can spare.

“Our partnership with the River Food Bank we’re able to get food there for zero to 80cents per pound so that’s a big savings and it causes the dollars to go alot further than we would purchase from a local grocery store,” said Lt. Bock.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army location at 1000 Oregon St in Muscatine.