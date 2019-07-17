The numbers are in & Davenport’s fireworks citations are down

Davenport police, fire departments say fireworks-related calls have also decreased since last year

Davenport’s fire marshal met with city leaders for the first time today since the Fourth of July about fireworks.

The fire and police departments team up to respond to fireworks incidents during the holiday.

He says the number of fireworks-related calls and citations dropped from last year.

He says the calls in Davenport fell by almost 40% between June of 2018 and June of 2019.

There was about a 77% increase in those calls the year before that.

Davenport’s police chief says that increase could have been because fireworks were just legalized and people were excited to get their hands on them.

He says city officials tried to remind people about the law before the holiday using social media.

“Our city communication team coordinated with the fire department and police department and city administration and put out a lot of different information on fireworks, fireworks safety, city ordinances,” says Chief Paul Sikorski.

Officers wrote five tickets for fireworks violations this season.

That number was 17 last year.