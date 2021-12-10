‘The Nutcracker’ bringing holiday magic back to the Quad Cities

Ballet Quad Cities presents “The Nutcracker” for the first time in over a year after the pandemic put a hold on shows in 2020.

The professional dance company right here in the Quad Cities is home to performers from across the country and even outside of the U.S. for the special winter production — but these performers have a specific place in Davenport they call home as well.

“The Adler is a place that we’re able to go just to feel the Quad Cities’ energy and to be able to have the opportunity to perform for all of the people living here is just great,” said lead ballerina, Madeleine Rhode. “We love it here,”

Rhode is the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker” and looks forward to doing what she loves in a place she loves.

“Without ‘The Nutcracker,’ it just doesn’t quite feel the same — it seems like the holidays are always missing something,” said Rhode.

The dancers have prepared for “The Nutcracker” for over five weeks and look forward to bringing the magic to the stage for Quad Citizens to feel the joy of the holiday season.

For information on how you can purchase tickets, visit the Ballet Quad Cities website.