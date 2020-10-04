The Pride Of The Wapsi opens for 17th year

The Pride Of The Wapsi opened back up for their 17th year. People flocked to the farm despite the rainy day. There were many activities going on like picking pumpkins, going through the corn maze, and petting animals. They have had to make many precautions this year to ensure the safety of families.

“We’ve had to reduce some of the offerings like the jumping pillows because the jumping pillows are a high contact surface so we physically can’t clean it in between each kid jumping so we’ve pulled that back and the corn box. It’s inherently dirty anyway.”

Admission to the farm this year is free and there are many activities for families to enjoy.

“You can come onto the farm. You don’t have to buy a thing. We sell donuts and kettle corn. We sell pumpkins, but just to come to the farm you can take a ride out to the patch.”

The derecho storm didn’t really impact the Pride Of The Wapsi, but there was another storm in July that did cause some damage to the corn maze. This year the theme of the corn maze is about essential workers and that decision was actually made before Covid.

“On January 5th 2020 we had a house fire. Within eight minutes of dialing 911 the Long Grove and Donahue Fire Departments were on our farm with 25 to 30 people. Three minutes after that the Eldrige Fire Deparment came out.”

After Covid hit they wanted to be able to highlight all essential workers.