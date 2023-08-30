The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) plans to move this November from downtown Moline into a space at 4101 John Deere Road in Moline.

The decision comes as TPQC has experienced rapid growth in its service offerings over the past five years, according to a Wednesday release from the nonprofit organization.

“The Project must do what’s necessary to care for our community,” TPQC CEO Caitlin Wells said in the release. “This move enables us to better serve people living with HIV while supporting our growth in behavioral health and LGBTQ+ healthcare.”

Caitlin Wells, CEO of The Project of the Quad Cities.

The new building features four exam rooms, five behavioral health offices, two large group meeting rooms, and space for an adjoining pharmacy. The building was previously occupied by John Deere Medical Group.

“We’ve been doing this work since 1986. Along the way we’ve had to evolve. The space will allow us to continue growing and, when necessary, adapt to the ever-changing nature of the work we do,” Wells said.

The Project (currently at 1701 River Drive, Suite 110, Moline) plans to move and re-open by this November.

“Our team will continue working with our clients to ensure access to resources remains consistent,” she said. “Their care always has and always will be our top priority.”

The Project will host community open houses at its new location in early 2024. Specific details will be made available at a later date.

Since 1986, TPQC has served people living with HIV/AIDS through remarkable health care services. In recent years, the organization’s services have grown to include:

STD/HIV testing with same-day results

Behavioral health

Case management and supportive services for people living with HIV

PrEP/PEP to prevent HIV transmission

Supportive services and treatment for Hepatitis C

LGBTQ+ health care including primary care and gender-affirming hormone therapy

Harm reduction

Learn more about The Project’s services at its website HERE.