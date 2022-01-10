The Project of the Quad Cities names new executive director

The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) announced Monday that Caitlin Wells has been chosen as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Jan. 24, 2022.



Wells joins the organization with more than 10 years of experience in nonprofit, HIV and health care management. Prior to joining TPQC, Wells worked at the Iowa Department of Public Health in Des Moines; Cascade AIDS Project in Portland, Ore.; and most recently at Genentech.



“We are so thrilled to have Caitlin join our organization,” Cynthia Weeks, TPQC board president, said in a Monday release. “She has both the experience and compassion necessary to help lead The Project.”

The Project is at 1701 River Drive #110, Moline (tpqc.org).

Wells currently resides in Portland, with her husband, Gabe, and two children, Charlie, 5, and Penn, 3. Wells has lived in both Illinois and Iowa, and is excited to return to the Midwest. She completed her Master of Business Administration and Health Care Management at Oregon Health Sciences University. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Family & Development Studies at the University of North Texas.



“The opportunity to be CEO of The Project of the Quad Cities allows me to blend my passion for this work and my experience to help grow the organization,” Wells said. “When I first walked into The Project, I knew immediately that this was where I wanted to be. To get back into HIV work feels like coming home.”

The Project of the Quad Cities has served people living with HIV/AIDS since 1986.

In August 2021, Sarah Stevens was named interim CEO of The Project of the Quad Cities. After nearly five years with the organization, outgoing CEO Andrea Meirick accepted a new opportunity in Cincinnati, Ohio.



About The Project of the Quad Cities



Since 1986, The Project of the Quad Cities has served people living with HIV/AIDS through remarkable health care services. In recent years the organization’s services have grown to include:

STD/HIV testing with same-day results

Counseling

PrEP/PEP to prevent HIV transmission

Treatment for Hepatitis C

Primary care for LGBTQ+ individuals and families

Learn more about The Project’s services at www.tpqc.org.