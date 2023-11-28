The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) has had some pretty big projects this month.

A few weeks after moving into its new facility at 4101 John Deere Road, Moline, the nonprofit that serves people living with HIV/AIDS will debut a new documentary this Thursday, Nov. 30 detailing the history of HIV/AIDS both locally and nationally.

A meeting room at the new facility for The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC), Moline.

The community is invited to attend the free 6:30 p.m. screening at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Titled “We’re Still Here: The Past and Present of HIV in Our Country and Community,” the documentary features local voices from people living with HIV and explores how the landscape of HIV has transformed over the past 40 years, according to a release from The Project.

Charlotte Biage in the new Project documentary, “We’re Still Here: The Past and Present of HIV in Our Country and Community.”

“When I first started at The Project, I quickly discovered we had very little recorded history about HIV/AIDS in the Quad Cities,” said TPQC CEO Caitlin Wells. “That history is critical and must be remembered if we ever hope to end the epidemic.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 1 in 6 people with HIV don’t know they have it. The CDC also reports that 56 percent of new HIV diagnoses in 2021 were among people aged 13-34 despite the notion that HIV only impacts older individuals.

“The documentary preserves the voices of those impacted in the 80s and 90s while reminding us that the epidemic continues,” Wells said. “There are still new infections and there is still much work to be done.”

Bobby Stanberry (who lives with HIV) in the new documentary.

The Project first premiered this trailer at this year’s Red Ribbon Gala in June.

The documentary was largely produced internally with financial assistance from Gilead Sciences, said Tyler Mitchell, TPQC marketing and communications manager.

The documentary features various voices — from a survivor who lived in Chicago during the ‘80s to a young mom diagnosed in her 20s; to public health workers who were on the front lines of treating people with HIV to a daughter who simply wants her mother’s legacy to be remembered; it’s a powerful documentary examining all the ways HIV has touched our lives in the past, present, and future.

Destiny Smith (who lives with HIV) in the new documentary.

Thursday’s screening at the Figge is free to attend. Donations are welcome and will benefit The Project. For more information about the film, click HERE.

Since 1986, The Project of the Quad Cities has served people living with HIV/AIDS through health care services. In recent years the organization’s services have grown to include:

STD/HIV testing with same-day results

Behavioral health

Case management and supportive services for people living with HIV

PrEP/PEP to prevent HIV transmission

Supportive services and treatment for Hepatitis C

LGBTQ+ health care including primary care and gender-affirming hormone therapy

Harm reduction

The lobby in the new Project of the Quad Cities facility, 4101 John Deere Road, Moline.

The Project moved in early November (from 1701 River Drive, Moline) into its new building at 4101 John Deere Road. It features four exam rooms, five behavioral health offices, two large group meeting rooms, and space for an adjoining pharmacy.

The Project is now at 4101 John Deere Road, Moline.

The building was previously occupied by John Deere Medical Group, and construction on the parking lot is expected to be done by the end of this week, Mitchell said.

For more information on TPQC, click HERE.