A social services agency with a focus on LGBTQ issues will move to a new location.

The Project of the Quad Cities, currently with offices on River Drive, will relocate to a building on John Deere Road in Moline. It will close the current location on Monday with a plan to reopen Nov. 13.

Managers of the organization still plan to support their clients during the interim.

Employees will contact anyone with an appointment scheduled during the transition.