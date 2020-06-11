The Quad Cities Chamber offers no-cost access to EICC’s manufacturing program

The Quad Cities Chamber is partnering with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) to offer 10 students no-cost access into their manufacturing awareness program called “25 in 25.”

The 90-day free online program provides full access to learning at your own pace and also earning certifications toward a career in manufacturing.

It includes 25 different courses, each lasting about an hour.

When students complete the course, they will receive a manufacturing awareness certificate.

“This pandemic gave us a really good opportunity to look at what we had, what we have, what we will have and what we needed to do to open up awareness to the manufacturing field,” says EICC’S Tim Cottle.

Anyone interested can email Tim Cottle of EICC at tcottle@eicc.edu and include “Manufacturing Awareness Program” in the email subject line.