The Quad Cities’ Pedal Pub takes its first ride this weekend

MOLINE, Illinois — A new quad cities business is combining two popular activities: riding bikes and drinking beer.

The Quad Cities’ Pedal Pub — a 16-person bicycle — is taking its first ride this weekend.

Owner Tavares Williams offers riders two-hour tours of bars and breweries in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.

The riders get there and back with their own pedal power. Williams said the pedaling feels the same as it would on a normal bike.

Williams fell in love with the quad cities when he was a student at Augustana College. Now, he wants to help the area grow.

“I was always taught to contribute to, you know, something you care about, contribute,” he said. “So I really care about the Quad Cities. It’s special to my heart and experience and college, so I really wanted to give back.”

The Pedal Pub will run through November and start up again in March.

You can reserve a seat or an entire bike here.