The Quad Cities sees tourism spending increase

A new report shows that overall local travel-generated expenditures grew by 2.7% in 2019. That’s according to Visit Quad Cities. In Scott and Rock Island Counties, combined travel-generated expenditures equaled $954,000,000 last year, up over the $928,000,000 in 2018.

“We are pleased to see these positive year-over-year results and momentum for tourism,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Our visitor economy’s growth is important on so many levels and tourism will be critical to how our community builds for recovery. We know the 2020 numbers will be significantly down from 2019 but we need to be laser focused and execute our strategies to help lead economic growth and further position the Quad Cities regional destination for the future.”

Quad Cities tourism figures for 2019 showed positive growth. Local jobs supported by tourism is 8,270. Local sales tax receipt numbers also grew from $15.3 million in 2018 to $15.8 million in 2019. Local sales tax receipts have increased by $1 million in just two years.

The State of Iowa saw an increase in all tourism spending sectors, and travelers spent $9.26 billion in Iowa during 2019. Tourism in Iowa also supported 70,700 jobs, comprising 4.5 percent of total state non-farm employment in 2019. On average, every dollar spent by domestic travelers produced 16.2 cents in payroll income for Iowa residents.

In numbers released earlier this month, the State of Illinois reported visitors spent nearly $43.1 billion in Illinois during 2019, which is a $1.3 billion boost to the state’s economy since 2018. Illinois welcomed a record 120 million visitors last year contributing to an increase in visitor spending, tax revenue, and local jobs.

The U.S. Travel Association researches and prepares these reports for each state.