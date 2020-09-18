The return of Big Ten Football could lead to big returns for small businesses

The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that their football season will take place this fall, after previously announcing it would not. The season now looks to kickoff on October 23.

This not only gives student-athletes the opportunity to take the field, but it also gives local bars and restaurants throughout the Quad Cities area a much-needed revenue boost during a difficult stretch of time.

“It’s huge,” said Robby Ortiz, Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill owner. “It’s a matter of staying open, or closing, or paying for new help or renovations that are needed. To know my fellow bar owners are getting this revenue boost, it’s definitely a good thing.”