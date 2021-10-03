The return of Crawl-O-Ween

Walk like a werewolf, meander like a mummy or stroll like a skeleton – no matter how you do it, DeWitt wants you to travel to town for Crawl-O-Ween on Saturday.

Eat, drink and be scary for an afternoon of frightful fun as you enjoy 13 unique stops at local businesses in DeWitt. Stick around after for live music and fun. Costumes are welcome. Must be 21 to consume alcoholic beverages.

Crawl-O-Ween is Saturday, October 9, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., beginning at Hansen Monuments in DeWitt, located at 1109 11th Street. Proceeds benefit the Marketers of DeWitt to promote of DeWitt and all the town has to offer.

