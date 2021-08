The Righteous Brothers will play at the Adler Theater on October 9th.

Half of the of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo, Bobby Hatfield, teams up with new vocalist, Bucky Heard for this show. The original duo has a number of hits, including the most played song in radio history, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.

Tickets go on sale on August 6th at 10:00 a.m. They can be bought at the Adler box office or online through Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $50-$90.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.