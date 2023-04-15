The Rock Island Public Library wants to help you become more money smart about budgeting, debt and more!

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Money Smart Week is offering free virtual programs for

Money Smart Week, Saturday, April 15 through Friday, April 21. The programs can help people manage personal finances with a focus on tools for budgeting, using financial institutions, debt relief and employer retirement plans.

Here’s the lineup:

• Monday, April 17, 1:00 p.m. – Family Budgeting, presented by Katie Cullum of the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture

• Tuesday, April 18, 1:00 p.m. – Spanish language session: Instituciones Financieras (Financial Institutions,) presented by Vanessa Arita Reyes of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions

• Wednesday, April 19, 1:00 p.m. – Debt Relief, presented by Bruce McClary of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling

• Thursday, April 20, 1:00 p.m. – Employer Retirement Plans, presented by Kimberly Johnson of the U.S. Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration

All sessions are online only, free and open to the public. Registration is advised here via the Rock Island Public Library. Questions for the panelists can be submitted during registration.

For more information, click here.