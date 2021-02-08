The Salvation Army in Muscatine is opening up it’s doors as a warming center

The Salvation Army in Muscatine is opening up it’s doors during the day and night as a warming center.



They’re inviting people who are in need inside their facility.



Lt. Bock from the Salvation Army in Muscatine said people who go to the center will receive a homemade meal and a warm place to stay.



“It’s suppose to get really cold this week and the end of the weekend if you need a place to go let me know,” said Lt. Bock. “We had somebody just donate a bunch of queen size comforters for the warming center for overnight stuff.”



Sandy Kuhens is 85 years-old and has been volunteering at the Salvation Army since she was a teenager, she also decides what food is prepared.



“I enjoy it, it’s not work to me, they’ve always been good to me so I like to give back,” said Kuhens. “Well I usually walk into the pantry and freezer and see what we’ve got a lot of it is by donation.”



Diana Kean is the food specialist at the Salvation Army and she says they’ve been feeding between 20 to 30 people a day.



“On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the day we have meal site and we cook for anyone who wants to come in and the last few nights that we’ve had the warming center I’ve come in and cooked chilli, sloppy joes,” said Kean.



They’re also following all COVID-19 protocol when people visit their warming center.



“We have all of our tables distanced apart we have it arranged so that three people sit at the table and they’re all spaced,” said Kean.

The Salvation Army in Muscatine will continue to offer the warming center as the temperatures continue to stay cold.