The Salvation Army in Muscatine receives a donations of over $28,000

A couple of organizations are putting up some big cash to help the Salvation Army in Muscatine.



A business and a charitable foundation worked together to match donations for the Salvation Army, that now amounts to more than $28,000.



That money will be used to help the Salvation Army restock its food pantry.



The money will be given to the Salvation Army throughout the end of the year.



“It was important for us to be able to give back as a community and they gave over $7,000 just as right out of their paychecks so absolutely proud of them,” said Megan Randoll, Carver Pump.



This is the largest donation the Salvation Army in Muscatine has received.