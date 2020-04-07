The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities continues to provide shelter, food and fellowship for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is continuing to serve families in need and provide services to families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shelter

During the month of March, The Salvation Army provided 465 nights of shelter through its regular shelter program.

Additionally, The Salvation Army provided 221 nights of shelter for families impacted by COVID-19. The organization plans to continue offering these services through the month of April.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is partnering up with other Quad Cities social service agencies to help underwrite the unexpected financial cost of providing shelter for 26 more people.

Food

The organization is also opening its kitchen to other agencies to prepare daily meal for individuals and families affected by COVID-19 who are sheltered in local hotels.

Food pantry services will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday until further notice at The Salvation Army Quad Cities Family Services facility, located at 100 Kirkwood Blvd. in Davenport.

The food pantry at The Salvation Army Moline Heritage Temple Corps, located at 2200 5th Avenue, is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fellowship

A combined church service between both Quad Cities Salvation Army Corps is being held via Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m.

How to donate

Donations to help The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities continue to prepare and assist during the COVID-19 pandemic can be made through the organization’s website.

Resources

Visit the link above or The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Facebook page for up-to-date information.

For questions or concerns, contact Development Director Bill Horrell at 563-324-4808.